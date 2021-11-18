If price is no object — I’m talking to the 1 percent here — the new glittery object in wine this year is the Coravin Sparkling preservation system. Coravin delighted wine collectors and sommeliers a decade ago with its contraption that extracts wine through a cork and inserts argon gas to preserve the remainder. It allows us to sample a rare or expensive wine without committing to the entire bottle. The Coravin Sparkling aims to do the same for your tete de cuvee vintage champagne in regular bottles or magnums. It’s actually easier to use than the original Coravin, as there’s no needle that can break. You pop the cork, pour a glass, then place a specially designed cap on the bottle and use the main device to insert carbon dioxide, the same gas that gives the wine its fizz. It should keep your wine fresh for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. That’s more effective than a sparkling wine stopper or the old trick of putting a spoon in the bottle’s neck. Of course, for the $400 this will set you back, you could buy a lot of spoons. And I know what you’re thinking: Who ever has trouble finishing a bottle of good sparkling wine? High-end restaurants will want this device, but I can see it being irresistible to collectors as well.