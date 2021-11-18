As guests arrived, each one closed their eyes, inhaled deeply and purred, “Oooh, it smells so good in here!” When the head count reached 20, my mother began handing me dishes to place on the table. I held my breath as I traveled the 15 feet from kitchen to dining room, balancing bowls stacked high with rosemary roasted potatoes, freshly baked buns and fluffy wedges of cornbread. She and my brother followed with cranberry sauce, buttered asparagus and corn on the cob, then green beans topped with almonds. I placed the island-style sweet potatoes close to my seat for easy access. My mother trailed behind me with serenata, a cold codfish salad, and a crock of steaming hot arroz con gandules. I positioned an apple pie next to a pumpkin pie and a flan de queso. Finally, all the dishes rested on the laden table except for one. The center of our bicultural banquet remained empty, awaiting its diva, which still sat uncovered in the oven so that its skin would remain as crispy as possible.