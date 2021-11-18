That kind of intentional slowing down is what saying grace is all about, says Tim O’Malley, the academic director for Notre Dame’s Center for Liturgy. “If you think about the modern household, it’s efficient — we get together, we eat, we run,” he says. “Saying grace is a note of slowing down.” And he thinks that as we become more distant from the source of our food, whether that is the life of the animal we are eating or the hands of the people who picked the produce, we might forget to be thankful for them. “It might be the most damning thing in modern culture, that receiving without gratitude,” he says. Saying grace, though, “is medicine to the ingratitude that we can develop.”