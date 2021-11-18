A pot of hot soup is a sustaining pillar of my home cooking most of the year. Having a batch of it in my refrigerator, ready to be rewarmed as a meal in a bowl or a snack in a mug, provides not only a calming sense of stability but also a tangible well of nourishment. Experimenting with different soups is (arguably pathetically) my idea of fun, so I am often simmering something new. But there are also soups I make again and again — the most requested ones that, over time, have earned the coveted title of Family Favorite, many of which have been published in this column, such as my Broccoli Cheddar Soup and the aptly named Family Favorite Minestrone.