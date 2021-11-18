Make room at the top, because this recipe is destined to join those in the position of honor. Everyone who has tried it has gone crazy for it. I’m not entirely surprised, because it embodies the satisfying flavors and textures of lasagna, a reliably crowd-pleasing dish.
The soup’s tomato-y broth wafts with garlic, oregano and basil. Italian-style poultry sausage flavors it further and offers meaty bites throughout, while lasagna noodles, broken up into the pot to cook until al dente, give hearty substance. Fresh spinach tossed in at the end of cooking provides dashes of emerald color and vegetable nutrition.
Served with a contrasting dollop of cool, creamy ricotta, and a sprinkle of Parmesan and fresh basil, it’s an alluring bowl of goodness that I know will be on permanent repeat.
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Storage Notes: Leftover soup can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 8 ounces sweet Italian-style chicken sausage, casings removed (see NOTE)
- 1 medium yellow onion (about 8 ounces), diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- One (15-ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
- 1 cup water
- 4 ounces lasagna sheets, broken into pieces (about 5 noodles)
- 3 cups (2 ounces) lightly packed fresh spinach leaves, coarsely chopped
- 1/3 cup ricotta cheese (part-skim or whole)
- 1/4 cup (scant 1 ounce) grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons
Step 1
In a large, heavy soup pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the sausage and onion and cook, stirring frequently and breaking up the sausage with the spoon as it cooks, until the onion has softened and the sausage is browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until aromatic, about 30 seconds, then stir in the tomato paste, oregano, basil, salt and pepper.
Step 2
Add the broth, crushed tomatoes and water (swirl it around the empty tomato can to get all the tomato flavor out) and bring to a boil. Add the lasagna noodles, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are al dente and the soup has reduced slightly, about 15 minutes. Stir in the spinach and remove from the heat.
Step 3
Ladle the soup into bowls and top each portion with a dollop of ricotta, then sprinkle with the Parmesan and basil, and serve.
NOTE: If you cannot find chicken sausage that has easily removable casings — typically sold at the butcher’s counter in the supermarket — you can purchase a packaged chicken sausage, such as Applegate brand, and slice the links into medallions. Follow the searing directions above, but don’t worry about breaking the medallions into pieces.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (2 cups of soup with part-skim ricotta), based on 4.
Calories: 467; Total Fat: 28 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 102 mg; Sodium: 575 mg; Carbohydrates: 37 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 27 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
More from Nourish on Voraciously: