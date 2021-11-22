Set the mood. Many of us haven’t eaten inside restaurants in a very long time, but one thing a lot of them do well is ambiance. So decide how you want to set the mood. Turn on a specially curated playlist for when everyone is mingling or cooking. More of a visual person? I’m not going to tell you not to turn on the yule log loop on your TV if that’s your thing this time of year. Chances are your house will already be filled with amazing scents. If not and you’re someone who uses incense or a diffuser, give it a go. Or simmer some whole spices and/or thin slices of orange in water (or wine for a mulled beverage) for instant enticing aroma. Just don’t get distracted and let the pot boil dry!