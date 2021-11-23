Suggesting that the Pilgrims might have had a tipple at their first Thanksgiving, Mancall says that the Pilgrims came from more urban places in England, where beer or cider was always preferred over water because it was more sanitary. The Mayflower had a supply of both beer and water, but the water had become contaminated by the time the ship neared the shores. “Pilgrims were not country people, and they’re figuring it out as they go along,” Mancall says.