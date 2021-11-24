Finally, Robert V. Camuto, a prolific wine and travel writer for Wine Spectator magazine and other publications, including The Washington Post, gives us a delicious pre-pandemic travelogue through southern Italy in “South of Somewhere: Wine, Food and the Soul of Italy.” Camuto isn’t breaking new ground here — in fact, he’s following the same playbook as Somerville and Ross a century earlier. He gives us an engaging snapshot of a region chafing at its inferior stature compared with northern Italy. We meet ambitious younger generations clashing with their parents over values, both cultural and viticultural. The winemakers and their families Camuto introduces us to are not unlike those Somerville and Ross met more than a century ago. And they’re not unlike us, though they may eat better. Both books invite us to travel — one through time, the other to a rugged land of spicy salumi, down-to-earth folk and honest wines.