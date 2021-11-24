This skillet dinner is a gratifying way to enjoy the fall color well after the trees have dropped their leaves. With chunks of orange squash, deep green kale and slices of red apple simmered until tender with medallions of pork, it screams autumn not only because of its seasonal ingredients’ hues but also because of the way its fuss-free preparation and one-pan cleanup fulfill a practical need during this often overwhelmingly busy time. All that, and it tastes amazing, too.