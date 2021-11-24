Southwest-Style Turkey Hash With Creamy Avocado-Cilantro Sauce, pictured above. Get creative with what you add in here. You can add leftover veggies or even toss in some of your leftover corn casserole, and it will fit right in.
Thanksgiving Leftovers Turkey Po’ Boy, pictured above. This sandwich from Ann Maloney is designed for leftovers, specifically cornbread dressing, gravy, turkey and cranberry sauce.
Pumpkin Cranberry Waffles, above. You can have leftovers for breakfast, too. Use any leftover pumpkin puree from that pie and add to the batter. Dollop your leftover cranberry sauce on top. You can also go the waffle route with leftover stuffing: Just put it inside your waffle machine, press down and presto, stuffing waffle.
Lentil-Mushroom Farmer’s Pie. If you have leftover mashed potatoes, use them to top this vegetarian twist on shepherd’s pie. Or just make shepherd’s pie.
Dorie Greenspan’s Next Day Turkey-and-Cranberry Sriracha Strata. Use leftover bread (or cinnamon-raisin bread as the recipe suggests), spinach or kale, cranberry sauce, leftover turkey and cheddar for this tasty strata.
Turkey Tortilla Soup. In a short amount of time, you can use both leftover turkey and turkey broth in this quick soup (you can make a fantastic turkey stock from leftover bones). Why not top with other leftovers too? If you’re not feeling like soup but like the Tex-Mex vibes, try a Turkey Tortilla Skillet.
Vegetable Frittata. Got leftover veggies? Throw them into this pop-it-in-the-oven skillet meal.
Dooky Chase’s Praline Pudding With Praline Liqueur Sauce. Got leftover bread? Bread pudding is the answer. This decadent one with nuts is just right for anyone who loves pecan pie.
Whole Wheat Cranberry Sauce Muffins. Cranberry sauce adds a boost of brightness to these hearty muffins.
