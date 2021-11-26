These tried-and-true breakfast options from our archives should do the trick.
Morning Glory Baked Oatmeal, above. Baked oatmeal is perfect for feeding a crowd with ease. This recipe’s flavor inspiration comes from the Morning Glory Muffin, which features shredded carrots, coconut, pecans, raisins and apples.
Sausage and Spinach Breakfast Strata. The beauty of a strata is that you can make it with almost anything in your fridge. This recipe calls for sausage and spinach, but it can also be a great way to use up leftovers.
Crispy Shredded Hash Browns. If you’re used to going out for weekend breakfast or brunch, channel your favorite diner plates at home with these crispy spuds.
Sheet Pan Frittata. The large format frittata will feed the family and can be easily adapted to whatever cheeses and vegetables you have handy. Slice and layer inside biscuits, rolls or toast for a grab-and-go breakfast.
Pumpkin Cranberry Waffles. The star ingredients in these waffles just scream fall and winter. If you want to have an even easier morning, the batter can be made and refrigerated a day in advance.
Spiced Bread Egg in a Hole. The egg in a hole is an classic morning meal. This one adds turmeric, coriander and cayenne for extra pizazz.
Banana Pancakes. These pancakes come together in almost no time at all. They’re even great for bringing young cooks into the kitchen by getting them to mash the bananas.
