I combed over our archives for some filling, fun and easy snacks you can throw together on your days off or, if desired, your workdays.
Apple Ring ‘Samoas,’ above. Ellie Krieger looks to the beloved Girl Scout cookie and spins it off into a crunchy, healthful snack in which the apples are topped with shredded coconut, peanut butter and melted dark chocolate.
Big Dipper Snack Trays. Ellie offers another ideal light bite with a yogurt-based herby dipping sauce that you can pair with just about everything, including crackers, deli meat, sliced vegetables and beans. For another dip, check out Le Grand Aioli.
Roasted Feta With Grapes and Olives. As recipe developer Ali Slagle puts it, this is a “choose-your-own-adventure warm cheese snack.” Swap the grapes for cherries, tomatoes, plums, apricots or pears, or anything that will release juices when baked. Use capers, shallot wedges, radish halves, chopped preserved lemon or even cubes of dry-cured chorizo in lieu of the olives. The spices are also flexible. After 20 minutes in the oven, it will be ready to eat.
Whipped Ricotta Toasts With Green Garlic, Peas and Prosciutto. If you have ricotta and bread, you have a snack. Use this recipe, as well as Ricotta Toasts With Peaches and Pistachios, for the foundation for whatever toppings you have on hand.
Greek Pita Pizzas. As with the ricotta toasts, you can riff on these topped baked pitas in any number of ways. Ditto Barbecue Sweet Potato Tortizzas.
Sherley’s Parmesan Puffs. Feel free to scale down this recipe for a little cheesy and thrifty snack made with white bread, mayo, onion and Parmesan.
