In retrospect, though, I think Choi was making a larger point about cooking in America, even if his message at the time was obscured by more pressing reports on chef-driven food trucks, Twitter as a marketing platform and the country’s sudden obsession for galbi tacos. What Choi was trying to say, in a voice so quiet that only chefs heard it, was that you should follow your passion, no matter what dark, unexplored road it takes you down. Forget fine dining. Don’t fret about authenticity (whatever that means). Be true to yourself and your influences, however eccentric and contradictory they may seem.
I don’t think I’m overstating the connection between Choi and the chefs who would later bend traditions to their will. I’m thinking not only about places such as Mission Chinese in San Francisco, where chef Danny Bowien first started slinging kung pao pastrami and cumin lamb larb. I’m also thinking about Blood Bros. BBQ in the Houston area, where the founders have bucked Texas trinity traditions with their gochujang-glazed pork ribs and brisket fried rice, or Flip Sigi in New York City, where chef Jordan Andino sells a longanisa poutine and a Flip-N-Out burger garnished with banana ketchup, that all-purpose Philippine condiment.
Yet, for sheer alignment between the flavors they love and the foods they serve, I can’t think of anyone who embraces their jumble of influences better than Paolo Dungca and Tom Cunanan, the Philippine-born founders of Pogiboy. The counter inside the Block food hall in downtown Washington is both playground and laboratory for chefs Cunanan and Dungca, whose ideas may originate anywhere, whether from fast food or the Philippines. They find inspiration in fried chicken chains, regional U.S. foodways and even bar menus, only to recalibrate every purloined dish to their particular Filipino American palates. Their concept is honest. It’s transparent. It’s, often, undeniable.
The accepted narrative on Pogiboy goes something like this: Two chefs with fine-dining chops sought shelter from the pandemic with a casual counter-service spot that gives the people what they want, namely comfort foods reimagined with arresting flavors and hues. Much of this story line is true, of course. Cunanan is a highly decorated chef. He earned a James Beard Award for his work at Bad Saint, the pre-pandemic destination for anyone who wanted a peek at the future of Philippine cooking in America.
Dungca was Cunanan’s sous chef at Bad Saint for seven months before he jumped to Cathal Armstrong’s fine-dining flagship, Restaurant Eve, and later served as chef de cuisine at Kaliwa, Armstrong’s waterside restaurant that occasionally speaks with a Philippine accent. In 2017, Dungca was a semifinalist for Eater’s Young Guns award, which highlights up-and-coming talent in the restaurant industry. He was only 26 at the time.
Now here’s the thing about immoderately talented chefs such as Dungca and Cunanan: Whatever project to which they attach themselves, whether fine dining or fast casual, the food always rises to their level. So while Pogiboy could technically be classified as fast food or fast casual, the dishes here don’t comfortably fit either category. They have more technique than fast food, and they have more precision than build-your-own fast-casual bowls. The dishes that make the cut at Pogiboy have survived an R&D process every bit as rigorous as those in restaurants with tablecloths, wine lists, PR budgets and chefs who make the rounds in the main dining room.
Pogiboy offers the thrill of recognition and reinvention. What I mean is that anyone with the same dining predilections as Cunanan and Dungca — they have named-checked Hot Shoppes, Outback Steakhouse, Bob’s Big Boy, Popeyes and the Philippine fast-food chain Jollibee in interviews about Pogiboy — can play the game of Spot the Influence. It’s not difficult. The Blooming Sam-“Pogi”-Ta is a nod to Outback’s deep-fried onion/caloric sea monster. The Fiesta Spaghetti is a tip of the cap to Jolly Spaghetti, the dessert-like pasta at Jollibee. The Loaded Palabok Waffles Fries are, well, Pogiboy’s take on loaded fries, available wherever beer, sports and denial are found.
In each and every case, Pogiboy’s homages are superior to the originals, due in large part to the chefs’ ability to graft Philippine flavors onto dishes that may have only a nominal connection to the archipelago. Their loaded fries are an inspired, junk-food variation on pancit palabok, in which the waffle-cut potatoes, a stand-in for rice noodles, are smothered in a gravy built with rendered bacon fat, bacon bits and smoked tinapa fish flakes. Cunanan and Dungca have taken the Bloomin’ Onion, a dish whose only association to the Philippines is its quasi-resemblance to the sampaguita flower, and grounded it in the country’s gastronomy with an ingenious chile-crab fat dipping sauce.
The owners created a line of sandwiches served on buns that look like they were custom made for Prince. Tinted purple with ube flour, these steam buns are more than Instagram eye candy. They’re gua bao-like sponges that can absorb a lot of moisture and still keep their form, a vital function when working your way through such arm drips as the Double To-Chino burger (a pork-based handful that relies on two Philippine breakfast meats), the Pogi-O-Catfish (a play on Mickey D’s Filet-O-Fish, but with blue catfish and an amped-up condiment spiked with chile vinegar) and the Pogi Burger (a single or double patty formed with ground Black Angus beef from Roseda Farm).
Cunanan and Dungca don’t ask the purple bun to do the heavy lifting for every sandwich. The Eugene (named for Cunanan’s brother who died unexpectedly last year) is a divine rush of onions disguised as a cross between Baltimore pit beef and bistek Tagalog, so, yes, it’s served on an onion roll. The Pogi Melt is a twin-patty preparation sandwiched between marbled rye, which comes encrusted with an outer layer of melted Gouda. You have to bite through the cheesy shell to reach the goodness inside. It’s no trouble.
Pogiboy, like its Jollibee inspiration, sells chicken. Its signature bucket of PFC wings has a pronounced acidic edge from the tamarind powder tucked into its marinade and dredge, which together create a unique Philippine illusion: a fried chicken that adopts the sour tang of chicken sinigang soup. Against all willpower, you will empty that bucket. Pogiboy also offers an inasal, or grilled, chicken, its skin bronzed from a marinade featuring annatto oil, lemongrass, coconut vinegar and Royal Tru orange soda. Finished on a hot grill and served with a long-pepper salsa, the golden chicken, all charred and glistening, teases your eyes before it satisfies your palate.
The Tagalog word, “pogi,” means “handsome” in English. Pogiboy, then, is a reminder of more carefree times when relatives in the Philippines would gush over these handsome boys, Paolo Dungca and Tom Cunanan, who in turn now dote over their own endearing offspring. It’s called Pogiboy.
Pogiboy
1110 Vermont Ave. NW, inside the Block food hall, 202-681-7516, pogiboydc.com.
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday.
Nearest Metro: McPherson Square, with a short walk to the food hall.
Prices: $2 to $18.95 for all items on the menu.
