In retrospect, though, I think Choi was making a larger point about cooking in America, even if his message at the time was obscured by more pressing reports on chef-driven food trucks, Twitter as a marketing platform and the country’s sudden obsession for galbi tacos. What Choi was trying to say, in a voice so quiet that only chefs heard it, was that you should follow your passion, no matter what dark, unexplored road it takes you down. Forget fine dining. Don’t fret about authenticity (whatever that means). Be true to yourself and your influences, however eccentric and contradictory they may seem.