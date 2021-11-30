Chill out. This certainly applies to your mentality, but it’s extremely helpful for your dough, too. Chilled dough will hold its shape better when baked, whether it’s scooped rounds for drop cookies or cutouts. Dough destined for cookies created with delicately shaped cutters especially benefits from a stint in the freezer, before you punch the cookies out — and even after. If you’re hoping to shape a log of dough for slice-and-bakes and finding it too soft to handle, pop it into the fridge for 15 or 20 minutes. That will make it easier for a round or square shape. To avoid the dreaded flat bottom on rounds, you can do a few iterations of pulling the dough in and out of the refrigerator and rolling, so that you even out the shape as the dough firms up.