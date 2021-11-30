With the holidays in mind — and pent-up demand for places to celebrate after almost two years of sticking close to home — I recently checked out six of Washington’s loftiest dining experiences. Three contenders are missing from the menu: Pineapple & Pearls, from Aaron Silverman, has yet to reopen, but it plans to change “everything about it except the name,” says the chef. The Inn at Little Washington — a 90-minute drive from the District — just enjoyed time in the spotlight in my annual fall dining guide. Finally, I tried … and tried … reserving at Minibar by José Andrés when the exemplar of avant-garde cooking reopened in October, but no luck — more evidence that fine dining has legs. (I promise to report back once I secure the tough ticket.)