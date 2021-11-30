Take one color of dough and shape it into a tube 9 inches (23 centimeters) long. This is the length of the short edge of the plain dough sheet. Place the dough onto the bottom edge of the plain dough sheet. There are two ways to do this. You can gently roll the dough into a long log and place it on the dough sheet. Or place the dough in a piping bag. Snip a corner off the piping bag, creating a hole about 1/2 inch (1 1/4 centimeters) in diameter. Pipe the dough in a thick stripe along the bottom edge of the plain dough sheet. If you still have dough left in the bag after you pipe the whole strip, go back over and pipe on top of the initial stripe until all the dough is used up.