As in her column, each of the dishes requires only a handful of ingredients — many probably already in your pantry or refrigerator. Laperruque’s philosophy is to “wring each ingredient for all it’s worth.” She makes the case for using the whole fruit or vegetables — beets and their greens — when possible. She tosses herbs in with a heavy hand for bigger flavor. And she has fun “deconstructing’ favorite dishes: A bacon and lettuce salad made with bacon-fat fried croutons and a “tomato-y” dressing of blitzed tomatoes and mayo is perfect for this time of year when tomatoes are less than perfect, but the BLT craving hits.