Classic Potato Latkes, pictured above. Crispy, lacy latkes a la editor Olga Massov. They’ll blow your mind.
Yellow Split Pea Fritters (Paruppu Vadai or “Dalafel”). These are ultra-crunchy and flavored with spices and curry leaves to make them a delicious savory addition to your spread.
Onion Fritters With Middle Eastern Spice Mix. Crispy onions? Say no more.
Crispy Herbed Falafel. Crispy and flavored with fresh herbs, these falafel are simpler than you think!
Crispy Sesame Chicken Schnitzel. This crispy sesame schnitzel will be a hit beyond Hanukkah; it might also become part of your dinner rotation.
Vanilla-Glazed Brioche Doughnuts. Ok yes, these do use a whole 1/2 cup of vanilla extract, plus vanilla beans. But they’re so fluffy and powerfully perfumed, you’ll see why they’re worth it. You’ll also find instructions in these doughnuts for making tweaks, so you can use the dough to make whatever flavor you like best.
Bomboloni. Soft little bites full of citrusy zest — yum!
Quick Hanukkah Doughnuts. Fluffy, golden brown doughnuts dusted with powdered sugar? Yes, please!
