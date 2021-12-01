In India, it is often sold in thin slices, so it’s gone in a few bites, but the flavor lingers. For a dessert with such lavish ingredients, it is actually very simple to make and doesn’t require any special equipment or laborious techniques.
Kaju katli is by default vegan and gluten-free, which makes it a sweet that many people can enjoy.
Kaju means cashew in Hindi, but you can make this recipe using other nuts. With walnuts and pecans, use grated fresh ginger instead of cardamom. With almonds, flavor it with orange zest.
Cashews are high-fat nuts, so it’s important not to overwork them when you are grinding them in the food processor, otherwise they will leach oil.
You can use different kinds of oils for the added fat but avoid anything with a strong flavor. Opt for a good-quality, neutral oil with high saturated fat content, such as avocado, or nut-based options, such as pecan or walnut. You can also use cocoa butter or a good-quality vegan butter, such as Miyoko’s.
Recipe notes: Kaju katli can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 month or frozen for up to 3 months.
Food-grade edible glitter or luster dust can be purchased online or at cake/baking supply stores.
Ingredients
- 6 cups (800 grams/28 ounces) whole unsalted raw cashews
- 2 cups (400 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon (135 milliliters) water (filtered, if your tap water isn't neutral-tasting)
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground cardamom (the seeds from about 40 pods)
- 2 tablespoons avocado, pecan or walnut oil (may substitute cocoa butter or vegan butter)
- Food-grade edible glitter or luster dust (optional)
Step 1
Line a small (9-by-13-inch) rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, spraying the pan with nonstick spray to help keep the parchment in place, if desired.
Step 2
In a food processor, process the cashews in small batches until finely ground. Be careful not to overwork the nuts, to avoid leaching oil or turning them into butter. Sort through the powder with your fingers or sift through a wire mesh strainer to remove any large pieces.
Step 3
In a large, deep, nonstick skillet or saucepan (deep is important since it will be a lot to stir by the end) over medium heat, dissolve the sugar in the water. Whisk the sugar continuously until the mixture comes to a rolling boil and thickens into a syrup, which could take as long as 10 minutes. (Try to use a silicone whisk to avoid scratching the nonstick coating; a silicone spatula is also okay.)
Step 4
Add the ground cashews to the syrup, reduce the heat to low and stir continuously with a wooden or silicone spatula until the mixture resembles a soft dough, 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 5
Add the ground cardamom and avocado, pecan or walnut oil. Stir very briefly, just until the dough is well-combined and fluffy to the touch and takes on a glossy shine, 1 to 2 minutes. If you overcook, the mixture may end up on the dry or crumbly side.
Step 6
Transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet and let cool until you can work with it, but it is still warm, 1 to 2 minutes.
Using greased hands or a rolling pin, flatten the dough until it evenly covers the entire pan. Smooth down the corners using your fingertips or the flat side of a butter knife. The dough will be about 1/2-inch thick.
Let the dough cool completely, 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Step 7
Invert the pan onto a clean, flat surface and peel off the parchment paper.
Use a clean ruler as a straight edge to help trim the edges with a sharp knife, then cut the dough into the desired shapes with the knife or a cookie cutter. (A good size is 1-by-2-inch bars.)
If using, dust the top of each piece with food-grade edible glitter and/or luster dust in bright colors for a festive shimmer.
Nutrition Information
Per piece
Calories 130; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 2 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From chef Surbhi Sahni of Tagmo Treats in New York.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
