In a large, deep, nonstick skillet or saucepan (deep is important since it will be a lot to stir by the end) over medium heat, dissolve the sugar in the water. Whisk the sugar continuously until the mixture comes to a rolling boil and thickens into a syrup, which could take as long as 10 minutes. (Try to use a silicone whisk to avoid scratching the nonstick coating; a silicone spatula is also okay.)