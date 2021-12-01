Using a No. 60 disher, portion cookies out into half dome shapes about 3/4-inch apart onto the prepared baking sheets, scraping as you fill to flatten the bottom. (A 1-tablespoon measuring spoon is another option, but it will be a little more work.) Each piece should be about 22 grams, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter at the base. Smooth the exterior of the dough portions, as needed, and then dip the domed end into the turbinado sugar. Refrigerate the dough on the pans (or consolidate onto one if you’re tight on space) for at least 30 minutes to firm up.