The recipe has more dry ingredients than usual due to the higher moisture and fat content of the nut, which also results in a lower amount of sugar used. You can substitute all-purpose flour with gluten-free flour without changing the flavor or texture of the cookie. Refrigerate the cookies for a chewier two-bite treat. Otherwise, when eaten at room temperature, these cookies will quickly crumble in your mouth, and you may have to eat them in one bite.
I’ve offered two variations: One that highlights the buttery nuttiness of macadamia, and another with optional cocoa powder, for a more bittersweet result. If you want some of each, divide the dough into two portions and add half the amount of the cocoa called for to one of them.
Recipe notes: This recipe makes double the amount of ganache you’ll probably need for filling the sandwiches. You can use the extra to make another batch of cookies or to make truffles — simply roll into balls and coat with your choice of toppings, such as cocoa powder, crushed freeze-dried berries and finely chopped nuts, before refrigerating. You can also halve the ganache recipe.
If you’d rather not make the ganache (which we highly recommend you do), you can fill the sandwich cookies with jam, melted chocolate or a chocolate spread such as Nutella.
The ganache needs to rest at room temperature for at least 3 hours, but ideally overnight, to achieve the best texture for piping.
The shaped dough can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. The baked cookies can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
For the ganache filling
- 1 cup (240 milliliters) heavy cream, at room temperature
- 1 tablespoon vanilla paste (may substitute 1 tablespoon vanilla extract)
- 2 cups (280 grams) chopped bittersweet chocolate
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
- Juice of 1 lemon (3 to 4 tablespoons; finely zest first to save for the cookies, below)
- 3 tablespoons (42 grams) unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
For the cookies
- 1 1/4 cups (170 grams) whole macadamia nuts or halves
- 1 2/3 cups (205 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 2/3 cups (205 grams) cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons natural or Dutch-process cocoa powder (optional)
- 1/4 cup (50 grams) turbinado sugar or sugar in the raw
- 1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- Finely grated zest of 1 lemon (from above, about 1 teaspoon)
- 16 tablespoons (2 sticks/226 grams) unsalted butter, softened and cut into large chunks
- 3 tablespoons almond paste
- 1 teaspoon vanilla paste (may substitute 1 teaspoon vanilla extract)
Step 1
Make the ganache filling: In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together the cream and vanilla paste until thoroughly combined. Place the chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl.
Step 2
In a 2-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, combine the granulated sugar and lemon juice and cook to a light shade of caramel, about 328 degrees. Turn off the burner and let the residual heat continue to cook the sugar until it’s a darker shade of caramel (you may see a few wisps of smoke, too), about 30 seconds. Remove from the burner and gradually add the cream mixture in 3 to 4 additions, whisking after each addition. Take care, as the caramel will splatter.
Step 3
Return the pot to medium heat and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer, scraping constantly to release any hardened caramel at the bottom of the pot. Pour the hot caramel over the chocolate in the bowl. Let sit for 1 minute to soften the chocolate. Add the butter and salt and, using a stick (immersion) blender, blend the mixture into a smooth ganache.
Step 4
Let the ganache sit until the mixture is firm with a slight yield, like a ripe peach, at least 3 hours, though the ganache is easiest to work with after an overnight rest at room temperature. If you’re letting it rest overnight, cover it after the first few hours.
Step 5
Make the cookies: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Toast the macadamias on a rimmed baking sheet for about 15 minutes, or until rich golden and fragrant, shaking halfway through. Transfer the nuts to a bowl or cutting board to cool completely, then coarsely chop.
Step 6
Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 7
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch and cocoa powder, if using. Add the turbinado sugar to a small bowl.
Step 8
In a food processor, pulse the toasted and cooled nuts with the granulated and brown sugars, salt and lemon zest until almost finely ground but still a little coarse, 7 to 10 times. Add the butter and almond and vanilla pastes and pulse 5 to 8 times, just to combine. Transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
Step 9
Add half of the flour mixture to the stand mixer bowl and mix on medium speed until combined. Stop the mixer, add the remaining flour mixture and continue mixing on medium just until combined, about 1 minute. Scrape the sides and the bottom of the bowl and mix for 30 seconds more. This also can be done by hand in a large (6-quart) bowl with a flexible spatula, keeping in mind you basically want to knead the mixture to ensure it’s combined (use your hands if necessary).
Step 10
Using a No. 60 disher, portion cookies out into half dome shapes about 3/4-inch apart onto the prepared baking sheets, scraping as you fill to flatten the bottom. (A 1-tablespoon measuring spoon is another option, but it will be a little more work.) Each piece should be about 22 grams, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter at the base. Smooth the exterior of the dough portions, as needed, and then dip the domed end into the turbinado sugar. Refrigerate the dough on the pans (or consolidate onto one if you’re tight on space) for at least 30 minutes to firm up.
Step 11
Meanwhile, increase the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Bake the cookies, one sheet at a time, for 9 to 10 minutes, rotating from front to back halfway through, until slightly puffed and cracked. The plain dough will have some pale golden tones on top. (If using the optional cocoa, look for the cookies to be slightly darkened on the bottom.)
Step 12
Match up the cookies in pairs, with halves as similar in diameter as possible. Pipe or spread about 2 teaspoons of the ganache on the flat sides of half the cookies so that the ganache almost reaches the edge. Place the remaining cookies flat side down on their mate, gently pressing them together.
Let the cookie sandwiches sit for 1 hour for the ganache to firm up slightly before serving or storing.
Nutrition Information
Per sandwich cookie, using half the ganache
Calories: 298; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 29 mg; Sodium: 77 mg; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 16 g; Protein: 2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From pastry chef Pichet Ong.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.