Whenever people ask me for advice about baking, my answer is “start with high-quality ingredients.” For all cookie recipes, including this one, I recommend using European-style unsalted butter, such as Plugra or Beurre d’Isigny. European butter is typically churned longer and has a higher butterfat content compared to its American counterpart. The result is acookie with an unmistakably richer flavor and a softer texture.
If you don’t have to serve all of the cookies at once, make sure to keep the unbaked scooped cookie dough in your freezer in an airtight container. You will be patting yourself on the back later for having a secret stash. When your kids are crying for a treat or you have a sweet tooth at midnight, you will be relieved to know that you are 16 minutes away from a freshly baked cookie.
Recipe notes: The scooped cookie dough can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
The cookies are best eaten the day they’re made, but can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 day
Ingredients
- 1 2/3 cups (210 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- About 3 cups (285 grams) old-fashioned rolled oats
- About 1 cup (80 grams) sweetened shredded coconut
- 3/4 cup (110 grams) dried cranberries
- 3/4 cup (90 grams) roughly chopped walnuts
- 3 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 16 tablespoons (2 sticks/226 grams) unsalted butter, preferably European, at room temperature
- 1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
- Scant 1 cup (200 grams) packed light brown sugar
Step 1
Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, coconut, cranberries and walnuts. In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together the eggs and vanilla.
Step 3
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a handheld mixer and a large bowl, beat the butter, granulated and brown sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Scrape the sides and the bottom of the bowl with a flexible spatula.
Step 4
Gradually add the egg mixture while continuing to beat on medium speed. Scrape down the bowl one more time and beat until the mixture is thoroughly combined.
Step 5
Add half of the flour mixture and beat on low speed until combined. Scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl and add the remaining flour mixture. Mix on low speed until just combined.
Step 6
Scrape down the sides of the bowl once again and add half of the oats mixture. Mix on low until evenly distributed and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the remaining oats mixture and mix on low until just combined.
Step 7
Using a 2-ounce (No. 16) disher or a 1/4-cup measuring cup, scoop the dough and form into a ball. (Each dough ball should weigh 65 to 70 grams.) Place the cookies onto one of the lined sheets. Don’t worry about spacing, as you’ll be separating them later to bake. Freeze, uncovered, for at least 3 hours. (If not planning to bake right away, transfer the frozen dough balls to a lidded container and freeze for up to 1 month.)
Step 8
When the dough is almost done chilling, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Step 9
Equally space out up to 8 cookie dough balls on the second lined baking sheet. Bake for 8 minutes, then rotate the pan from front to back and bake for another 8 minutes, or until the edges are caramelized and the centers are puffy, but still a little pale and underbaked (the cookies will set during cooling). Let the cookies sit on the baking sheet until cool enough to handle, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining dough, making sure your baking sheet is cool before adding more dough.
Nutrition Information
Per cookie
Calories: 277; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 45 mg; Sodium: 125 mg; Carbohydrates: 38 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 21 g; Protein: 5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From chef Aya Fukai of Aya Pastry in Chicago.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.