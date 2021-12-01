Set a heatproof bowl over a pan with a few inches of simmering water, ensuring the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Add the white chocolate and stir occasionally until melted and smooth. Spoon the melted chocolate along the bottom and tops of the cookies to mimic the white fur of Santa’s hat (or decorate to suit whatever shape you’ve chosen). You can swirl with the spoon or a toothpick for extra texture. Return the bowl to the double-boiler if the chocolate starts to seize up, or sit the bowl in a larger bowl of tepid water to keep it fluid. Let the chocolate set on the cookies, about 5 minutes, before serving or storing.