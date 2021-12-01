Food writer Sarah Carey makes fantastical “disco”-fied desserts with exuberant explosions of multicolor sprinkles and sparkles. Inspired by her, I ramped up the sheen of gold sanding sugar with an extra hit of luster dust (a fine shimmer powder) and edible glitter for an unabashedly gilded finish. What’s more, the sugar isn’t just for looks; it grants a gratifying crunch against the delicate, buttery crumb of the cookie.
Recipe notes: Wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, the cookie dough can be refrigerated for up to 3 days before baking, or frozen for up to 1 month.
Cookies can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container, with waxed or parchment paper between layers, for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 1 month.
Pearlized sanding sugar, luster dust and edible glitter are available at cake supply stores and online.
Ingredients
- 16 tablespoons (2 sticks/226 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature (may substitute vegan butter)
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons (30 grams) raw cane sugar or turbinado sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- 2 cups (250 grams) all-purpose flour
- 2 ounces (55 grams) dark chocolate or white chocolate, or a mix, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup (50 grams) finely chopped dried figs
- 1/4 cup (45 grams) finely chopped candied ginger
- 1/2 cup (115 grams) pearlized sanding sugar in a color of your choice
- Luster dust and/or edible metallic glitter (optional)
- 1 large egg, beaten, for brushing (may substitute egg substitute or water)
Step 1
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a handheld mixer and a large bowl, beat the butter on medium speed until aerated and smooth, about 2 minutes. Scrape down the paddle and bowl, and add the granulated and cane or turbinado sugars, vanilla paste or extract, salt, ginger and almond extract. Beat again on medium until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
Step 2
Scrape everything down once more, then, with the mixer on low, add the flour by large spoonfuls, followed by the chocolate, figs and candied ginger. Do not wait for the flour to be fully incorporated before tumbling in the add-ins. Let the machine run until no visible flour remains. Stop the motor, remove the bowl from the machine and give the dough a few folds by hand, getting down to the bottom of the bowl.
Step 3
Divide the dough between two large sheets of wax paper, parchment paper or plastic wrap. Split the dough into 2 rough logs and wrap each tightly in the wax paper. Then, using a straight edge or cutting board, finesse the shape into a squared-off log measuring 1 1/2 inches wide and 8 to 9 inches long. (If the dough is too soft to hold a sharp edge, refrigerate for 15 minutes.) Once shaped, refrigerate until completely firm, about 2 hours.
Step 4
Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 5
In a shallow dish, mix the sanding sugar with luster dust and/or edible glitter, if using. Working with one dough log at a time, unwrap and brush with the egg on all long sides. Roll in the sanding sugar until thickly coated, pressing firmly to adhere. Repeat with the second log. Chill both, uncovered, for 5 minutes.
Step 6
Using a sharp knife, trim thin slices off the edges of both logs to start with a neat first cookie. Cut the logs into 1/4-inch slices and transfer to one of the prepared baking sheets. Freeze until very firm, about 10 minutes.
Step 7
Transfer half of the chilled cookies to the other prepared sheet, spacing the squares at least 2 inches apart. Bake (one sheet on the upper rack and one on the lower rack) for 7 minutes, then remove from the oven. If desired, using the blunt side of a knife, sharpen the edges into neater squares by prodding the warm cookies back into a square shape. Rotate the sheets from top to bottom and front to back and bake an additional 8 to 10 minutes, or until the cookies are firm and dry, for a total of 15 to 17 minutes.
Step 8
Let cool on the pans for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before serving or storing.
Nutrition Information
Per cookie
Calories: 110; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 18 mg; Sodium: 36 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 8 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer and cookbook author Tara O’Brady.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.