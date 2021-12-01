When the mixture hits 240 degrees, remove the saucepan from the heat, turn the mixer to medium and get ready to pour: You’re aiming to pour the mixture in the sweet spot between the whisk and the side of the bowl. Slowly and carefully pour the sugar syrup into the whites in a steady stream (it’s okay if the attachment flings some of the mixture to the sides of the bowl, but don’t pour the mixture onto the metal), then increase the mixer speed to medium-high and whip for 8 minutes, adding the vanilla in the last minute or so. The fluff should be soft, thick and glossy and stretch a bit like saltwater taffy when it’s ready. Transfer to a large piping bag or gallon zip-top bag with the corner snipped (you may need to work in two batches of the fluff so it all fits in the bag).