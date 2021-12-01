The cookies can be cut into any shape and then decorated with icing as desired. I enjoy offering these at my panadería in December, where you’ll find them in the shape of cactuses speckled with dots to resemble snow.
Recipe notes: If you’re concerned about eating uncooked egg whites in the icing, substitute pasteurized egg whites, aquafaba, milk or water to reach the desired consistency.
The dough needs to be refrigerated for at least overnight and for up to 1 week.
The cookies can be kept in an airtight container in a cool place for up to 2 weeks.
Ingredients
For the cookies
- 2 2/3 cups (330 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 2 1/2 cups (330 grams) whole spelt flour
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 4 teaspoons raw cacao powder (may substitute natural unsweetened cocoa powder)
- Scant 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 3/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, plus more as needed
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (may substitute paprika for less heat)
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) molasses (do not use blackstrap)
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon agave syrup or nectar
- 1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 20 tablespoons (2 1/2 sticks/283 grams) unsalted butter, softened
- Generous 1 cup (220 grams) cane sugar (may substitute granulated sugar)
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature and divided
For the icing
- 2 cups (250 grams) unsifted confectioners' sugar
- 2 large egg whites (see headnote)
Step 1
Make the cookies: In a large bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, spelt flour, ginger, cacao, cinnamon, salt, baking soda and cayenne until combined. In a glass measuring cup, combine the molasses, agave and vanilla.
Step 2
In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or using a large bowl with a handheld mixer, beat the butter on medium speed until creamy. Gradually, add the cane sugar and continue to beat until the mixture is soft and incorporated, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3
Add 1 egg and continue beating on medium, then gradually add the molasses mixture and beat until incorporated. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl, then add the flour mixture. Starting on low and increasing to medium, mix until the dough pulls away from the bowl, about 5 minutes.
Step 4
Remove the dough from the bowl and flatten it onto a baking sheet, creating a 9-by-11-inch slab. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least overnight and for up to 1 week.
Step 5
When ready to bake, pull the dough out of the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature, 20 to 30 minutes.
Step 6
Lightly flour a work surface. Roll the dough out to a 14-by-17-inch rectangle or to a thickness of about 1/4 inch.
Step 7
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 8
With a cutter of your choice, cut out the cookies and transfer them to the baking sheets, spacing them 1 inch apart. Gather the scraps, make a ball and roll the dough again to 1/4-inch thick, re-flouring the work surface as needed. Cut more cookies. Repeat until all the dough is cut. If the dough is getting sticky, you may need to re-chill it before rolling out again.
Step 9
In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining egg with a pinch of salt. Using a pastry brush, apply a thin layer of the egg wash to the tops of the cookies, taking care to not have it drip over the edges.
Step 10
Bake one sheet at a time for 7 minutes, rotate from front to back and bake another 2 to 5 minutes, depending on the size of cookies and desired softness (if you’d like it soft like gingerbread) or crispness (if you’d like it crunchy like a gingersnap). Once the edges barely start to brown, they may be done. To avoid overbaking, watch closely, because the dough is dark. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
Step 11
Make the icing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the confectioners’ sugar and egg whites until they form a smooth paste the consistency of toothpaste that can hold its shape. If it’s too runny, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of confectioners’ sugar to make the icing thicker.
Step 12
Spoon the icing into a pastry bag or zip-top plastic bag. If using a plastic bag, cut off one small corner to create a tiny tip opening with which to pipe your decorations. Starting on one edge, pipe a string all the way around the border of the cookie and decorate the rest as desired. If using a cactus cookie shape, it looks good to pipe the edge of each arm to create definition. Then pipe small dots inside the shape to resemble snow. Allow the icing to set, about 15 minutes, before serving or storing.
Nutrition Information
Per cookie, based on 48
Calories: 144; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 20 mg; Sodium: 70 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 12 g; Protein: 3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From chef Arturo Enciso of Gusto Bread in Long Beach, Calif.
Tested by Matt Brooks; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.