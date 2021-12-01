Make the icing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the confectioners’ sugar and 1 tablespoon of the tamarind pulp. Gradually add more of the tamarind, 1 teaspoon at a time, until you achieve the desired texture and flavor — adding more liquid for a thin glaze and less for sturdy icing best used for piping. (If you add too much tamarind, add a little more confectioners’ sugar to thicken the icing.) Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a decorating tip or a plastic zip-top bag with one corner cut off.