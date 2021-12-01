Once you perfect this recipe, feel free to substitute in different sour combinations for a medley of cookie flavors (lime, star fruit, passion fruit, etc.).
Recipe notes: The logs of cookie dough can be tightly wrapped and refrigerated for up to 3 days, or frozen for 3 months.
Iced cookies can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 2 weeks (without icing, cookies can be stored for up to 3 weeks). The icing can also be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Frozen tamarind pulp, different from tamarind paste or puree, can be found at international or Latin markets.
If you prefer a more pronounced tamarind flavor, instead of piping the icing, you can spread it using a small offset spatula. Be sure to multiply the icing ingredient quantities by 1 1/2 to ensure you have enough icing for the entire batch of cookies.
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
For the cookies
- 2 1/4 cups (280 grams) all-purpose flour
- 3/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 16 tablespoons (2 sticks/226 grams) unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup (125 grams) unsifted confectioners' sugar
For the icing
- 3/4 cup (95 grams) unsifted confectioners' sugar, plus more as needed
- 1 to 2 tablespoons frozen tamarind pulp (see headnote)
- Edible gold leaf, for decorating (optional)
- Dried or fresh edible flowers, for decorating (optional; use dried for longer shelf life)
Step 1
Make the cookies: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and nutmeg until combined.
Step 3
In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and handheld mixer, beat the butter and confectioners’ sugar on medium speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until just combined, stopping the mixer and scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl to make sure all the ingredients are evenly mixed. The dough will be sticky.
Step 4
Lay a roughly 13-by-18-inch piece of wax paper on your countertop and scrape the dough onto it, forming it into rough log. Cover it with a second sheet of wax paper and, using your hands, shape and roll the dough until it’s a round log 1 3/4 to 2 inches in diameter. Refrigerate the wrapped dough for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the log is firm. Midway through the chilling, roll the log on the countertop for a smoother, rounder exterior.
Step 5
Once firm, unwrap the dough and slice it into 1/2-inch-thick rounds. Arrange on the prepared baking sheets in 3 rows of 4.
Step 6
Bake one sheet at a time (keep the other sheet in the refrigerator) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cookies appear slightly golden on the bottom; a shorter bake time will result in softer cookies. Remove from the oven and let cool briefly on the baking sheet, then transfer to a wire rack and cool completely before decorating.
Step 7
Make the icing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the confectioners’ sugar and 1 tablespoon of the tamarind pulp. Gradually add more of the tamarind, 1 teaspoon at a time, until you achieve the desired texture and flavor — adding more liquid for a thin glaze and less for sturdy icing best used for piping. (If you add too much tamarind, add a little more confectioners’ sugar to thicken the icing.) Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a decorating tip or a plastic zip-top bag with one corner cut off.
Step 8
Once your cookies are at room temperature, decorate or drizzle with the icing in whatever pattern you choose, and garnish with the edible gold leaf and edible flowers, if using. Let the icing set, about 2 hours, before eating.
Nutrition Information
Per cookie, based on 20
Calories: 175; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 24 mg; Sodium: 89 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From pastry chef Paola Velez of Small Orchids Inc.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.