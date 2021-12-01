In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, combine the butter and brown and granulated sugars. Starting the mixer on low speed and gradually increasing to medium, beat just until smooth and slightly paler in color. (The mixture does not need to be light and fluffy.) Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Still on medium speed, add the eggs one at a time, ensuring each is completely incorporated before adding the next. Beat in the vanilla and almond extracts. Scrape down the bowl again. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the flour mixture 1/4 cup at a time, then add the glazed sweet potatoes and 1 cup (120 grams) of the toasted walnuts, mixing just until combined, to avoid overworking the dough. Give the dough one last stir by hand using a flexible spatula to ensure everything is incorporated.