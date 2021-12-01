In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, beat the sugar and butter on medium speed just until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Do not overmix or your cookies might spread. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl with a spatula, add the flaxseed meal mixture and vanilla, and mix on medium for 1 more minute. Add the flour mixture in three additions, mixing on low until just combined, about 15 seconds each time; don’t overmix. Scrape down the bowl again and lift the dough to see if there are any dried bits of flour at the bottom. If there are, mix on low one more time. The dough should be thick enough to scoop with your hand, but will be soft and pliable.