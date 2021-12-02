Add the water, pomegranate molasses, tomato paste, honey or sugar, if using, lemon juice and cinnamon. Stir, to ensure the sauce is homogeneous, then add the chicken back to the pot. Bring the sauce to a boil. Lower the heat to medium-low, cover and bring to a steady simmer. Cook, adjusting the heat to maintain a gentle simmer, uncovering to stir periodically so nothing sticks to the bottom of the pot, until the sauce is reduced by about one-third, thickened and some of the fat has risen to the surface, about 45 minutes. The sauce should coat the chicken pieces, be quite thick and deep burgundy in color and when you drag your spoon through it, you should be able to get a glimpse of the bottom of the pot. If your sauce isn’t as thick as it should be, simmer uncovered a little longer. Taste, and adjust the flavor with more salt, honey or lemon juice, if desired.