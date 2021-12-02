The bubbly making me smile tonight is from California, dubbed Solera Sparkling Chardonnay NV No. 1 from winemaker Martha Stoumen. Based in Sonoma County, Stoumen is part of a wave of young winemakers producing natural wines that defy convention. She crafted Solera No. 1 with fruit from Hawkeye Ranch vineyard in Mendocino County using the champagne method of blending vintages (2018 and 2019) for the base wine. But at the stage known as tirage, where winemakers add a mixture of sugar and yeast to spark the second fermentation in bottle, Stoumen instead added some partially fermented juice from the 2020 harvest, allowing it to produce the bubbles by completing its initial fermentation.