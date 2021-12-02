Ah, champagne, you may say. Could be. Champagne is the ultimate fizz, synonymous with luxury and the good life. But it doesn’t have to be champagne.
The bubbly making me smile tonight is from California, dubbed Solera Sparkling Chardonnay NV No. 1 from winemaker Martha Stoumen. Based in Sonoma County, Stoumen is part of a wave of young winemakers producing natural wines that defy convention. She crafted Solera No. 1 with fruit from Hawkeye Ranch vineyard in Mendocino County using the champagne method of blending vintages (2018 and 2019) for the base wine. But at the stage known as tirage, where winemakers add a mixture of sugar and yeast to spark the second fermentation in bottle, Stoumen instead added some partially fermented juice from the 2020 harvest, allowing it to produce the bubbles by completing its initial fermentation.
Stoumen essentially blended the centuries-old technique of making luxe champagne with the newly trendy (but also centuries-old) method of producing proletarian pétillant-naturel, or pét-nat, the darling bubbly of the natural-wine crowd. Cue intellectual dissonance and screeching violins: Natural wine is all about hands-off winemaking, while champagne is probably the most hands-on wine there is. The French call a champagne maker a “manipulant,” after all.
Stoumen has made either a natural sparkling wine or a high-end pét-nat. I’d lean toward the former description, if only because I like this wine and I’m a traditionalist. It has the weight and ripeness of a traditional sparkler, with flavors of lemon curd, bruised apple and cardamom. Its natural wine pedigree shows in the slightly hazy coppery color and a cidery character that emerges on the finish, especially as the wine warms up. Far from marring the wine, it adds complexity. It may not rock my world, but it shifts my perspective a little.
There are only 77 cases of the Solera No. 1; it’s available online from the winery at $55 a bottle. For that price, you can buy a really good champagne, such as the sublime Gonet-Medeville Tradition Premier Cru Brut, which retails around $60. Or you can buy something unique that you’ve never tasted before.
This holiday season is not shaping up to be the full-blown return to normal we had hoped for. But even if our celebrations are more low-key and virtual than we would prefer, we can still raise a glass and toast loved ones near and far while we bid adieu to another year and hope for better in 2022.
Champagne for the big occasions, of course. If you can’t find your tried-and-true label this year because of supply chain woes, this is your opportunity to venture out of your comfort zone and try a champers from a grower producer. Ask your retailer for a suggestion in your price range and be prepared to be surprised.
And if your budget won’t allow for champagne, look for crémant sparkling wines from Bourgogne (Burgundy), Alsace or the Loire Valley. Crémant — the name for sparkling wines made in France or Luxembourg but outside of Champagne — can be quite delicious, and is typically considerably less expensive than champagne, though they are made by the same method.
There’s also Spanish cava, made like champagne with the second fermentation in bottle, but with Spanish grapes: xarel-lo, parellada and macabeo, usually. (Chardonnay sometimes, and red grapes contribute to rosé blends.)
Italy has franciacorta and trentodoc to match champagne. But, of course, there’s also prosecco, Italy’s answer to the weekday blues, ready to turn the most mundane day into a celebration.
Closer to home, you can stick with sparkling wines made by California outposts of champagne houses such as Chandon, Domaine Carneros, Roederer Estate or Mumm Napa. Or stick to homegrown labels such as Iron Horse, Schramsberg or Oregon’s Argyle, among others.
An ideal holiday season for wine lovers would include all of these sparklers. And it would stretch our comfort zone with something innovative, such as Stoumen’s Solera No. 1, or a local cuvée that includes memories of a winery visit.
There’s a lot to celebrate, and many sparkling wines to celebrate with. Just let the bubbles work their magic on your mood.
More from Wine archives: