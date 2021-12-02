In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallot or onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 1 minute. Add the spinach, a few handfuls at a time, and cook, stirring until all the spinach is wilted down, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and remove from the heat. Stir in the Gournay cheese and pepper until well-combined. You should have about 1 cup of filling.