The creamed-spinach-like filling is then mounded into cremini mushroom caps, sprinkled with a little Parmesan cheese and baked until the mushrooms are nearly bursting with juiciness and the filling is warm throughout and beautifully browned on top.
Served just out of the oven, or at room temperature, they are vegetables in pure party mode, the crowd-pleasing bite everyone will be talking about at your next holiday fete.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days. Serve at room temperature or reheat on a rimmed baking sheet in a 350-degree oven until warmed through.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup finely chopped shallot or onion
- 5 ounces baby spinach, chopped
- 3 sun-dried tomatoes, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes, drained and finely chopped (2 tablespoons)
- 1/3 cup (2 1/2 ounces) garlic-and-herb Gournay cheese, such as Boursin, at room temperature
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 16 medium baby bella (cremini) mushrooms (about 12 ounces), stems removed
- 1 1/2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.
Step 2
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallot or onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 1 minute. Add the spinach, a few handfuls at a time, and cook, stirring until all the spinach is wilted down, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and remove from the heat. Stir in the Gournay cheese and pepper until well-combined. You should have about 1 cup of filling.
Step 3
Fill each mushroom cap generously with the spinach-cheese mixture (each cap should get about 1 tablespoon), piling the filling in a high mound. Place the mushrooms onto a large, rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle each with a little Parmesan cheese. Roast for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the mushrooms are tender and the cheese on top is nicely browned.
Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (2 mushroom caps and 2 tablespoons filling), based on 8
Calories: 78; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 11 mg; Sodium: 106 mg; Carbohydrates: 4 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.