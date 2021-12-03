First, I bring plenty of water to a boil in a large pot, then salt it so it tastes more like soup than sea. Sometimes I wonder whether whoever came up with the poetic “salty as the sea” descriptor, which has the noble purpose of persuading timid cooks to sprinkle in more than five grains of Diamond Crystal kosher, has ever been walloped by a wave and gulped a mouthful of the Atlantic. Next, I very much do not do what practically every recipe for pasta I’ve ever read or written advises, which is to submerge the pasta and then “meanwhile” make the saucy stuff. What a lovely idea, this meanwhile, during which you saute sausage and raab or steam clams with white wine, the last shell popping open just as your linguine is ready. In reality, however, adding pasta to boiling water begins the ruthless countdown to al dente, and unless you’re an expert multitasker with a keen sense of timing, you’ll inevitably find yourself flat-footed and frantic at the moment of truth.