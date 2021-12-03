Don’t get me wrong: I’m all for books on, say, the artistry of the sfoglini of Emilia-Romagna. But I also firmly believe that part of celebrating centuries-old food traditions is acknowledging that there’s no way a Brooklyn-based dingus like me will successfully execute garganelli on his first, second or 17th go. And while I eagerly slurp up the sagacity of the pasta pundits who advocate using starchy, salty pasta water to emulsify sauce so it enrobes each noodle, just like at your favorite restaurant, the last time I tried to perform their preferred magic trick, the touch of ragu plus cooking liquid in which I finished my fusilli reduced to a slick of pure sodium.