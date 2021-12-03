Though others have written about this method, I never tried toasting nuts in the microwave until researching this article. And despite my skepticism, it worked better than I expected. How it works: Place the nuts in a single layer on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on high in 1-minute increments, stirring in between, until toasted throughout. (In my trials, the nuts were fragrant after just 1 minute in the microwave, so the best way to check for doneness is to cut a couple open and look at the color.) Depending on the amount and type of nut, it could take anywhere from 3 to 8 minutes. They don’t get as brown as with other methods, but you can boost the color a bit by tossing 1/2 cup nuts with 1/4 teaspoon vegetable oil (or another neutral oil) before microwaving. However, you shouldn’t use any oil if you plan to use them for baking as it has the potential to throw off a recipe. I also noticed that a few nuts were cracked open once I took them out, so this isn’t the method if that’s a concern for you. However, “The results are more even and better-flavored than anything you can get out of a skillet or toaster oven,” J. Kenji López-Alt wrote in Serious Eats, and after trying it for myself, this might be my new go-to method for small quantities and when the oven isn’t already on.