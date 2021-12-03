Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 to 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 (2-ounce) can oil-packed anchovies, drained
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 juicy lemons, halved and divided
- Fine sea or table salt
- 1 pound dried spaghetti or linguine
- 2 giant handfuls super-peppery arugula, preferably not baby arugula
- 3/4 cup (2 1/2 ounces) to 1 cup (3 1/2 ounces) coarsely grated Parmesan cheese
Step 1
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-low heat, combine the olive oil, garlic, anchovies, and pepper flakes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is fragrant but not colored, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat, squeeze in the juice from 3 of the lemon halves and stir well, breaking up the anchovies if need be. Set aside.
Step 2
Once the water comes to a boil, stir in enough salt to make it taste as salty as well-seasoned soup. Add the pasta, stir well and do absolutely nothing but stand beside the pot, stirring occasionally to keep it from clumping, until it’s just short of whatever texture you’d like to eat. Use the time estimate on the box of pasta as guidance, not gospel.
Step 3
When the pasta is ready, use tongs to move it to the pan with the sauce, letting a little of the salty water come along, too. Toss well, gradually adding some of the salty water if necessary to keep things saucy, until combined. Taste and, if you want, add more lemon and/or salt, though keep in mind you’ll be adding salty Parmesan in a minute.
Step 4
Remove from the heat and divide the pasta among the bowls. Add a sprinkling of the arugula and Parmesan on top or on the side. Serve the remaining arugula and cheese in bowls on the side, so you can add more as you eat.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 1/2 cups pasta), based on 5.
Calories: 182; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 20 mg; Sodium: 609 mg; Carbohydrates: 2 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 1 g; Protein: 8 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted by food writer JJ Goode from a Jamie Oliver recipe.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
More from Voraciously: