- Choose firm heads with tightly packed leaves. Stay away from those with signs of wilting, though a little discoloration from bruising is okay.
- For raw uses, consume within a few days. Otherwise, keep it in a partially open, loose or perforated plastic bag, or something more breathable, such as a grocery store produce bag or a Vejibag, in the high-humidity (crisper) drawer. If you would rather have your produce loose, a FreshPaper sheet in the bin can help it last longer.
- Remove damaged outer leaves and wash away dirt or grit in between the leaves, whether you plan to separate them or work with more intact halves or wedges.
- Be sure to include some kind of acid in your cooked red cabbage dish to keep it from turning an unappetizing blue-gray color.
Now, here are seven dishes that demonstrate all that cabbage can do.
Roasted Cabbage Wedges With Tomatoes and Chickpeas, above. Gorgeously burnished wedges of roasted cabbage are piled with a saucy chickpea and tomato topping livened up with garlic, ginger and curry powder.
Caramelized Cabbage With Caraway, Dill and Yogurt. Cabbage is the main attraction here when it’s seared, draped with sauteed onions and roasted to tender perfection. Fresh dill and dollops of yogurt are the finishing touches.
Cabbage, Sausage and White Bean Casserole. There’s lots to love about this recipe, including its reliance on inexpensive, pantry-ready ingredients, make-ahead potential and one-pan prep.
Braised Red Cabbage Wedges. When you want to add some vivid color to your table, go for this enticing side that combines cabbage with red onion, cider vinegar and apple cider or juice.
Un-Stuffed Cabbage Meatballs in Sweet-and-Sour Tomato Sauce. If you can’t bring yourself to individually stuff cabbage rolls, this recipe captures all the same flavors and satisfaction.
Mushroom Stuffed Cabbage Rolls. If you are game for the work of stuffing and need a meatless option, roll with a filling made with mixed mushrooms, rice and walnuts. For more possibilities on the concept, see Sesame Chicken Cabbage Rolls, Stuffed Cabbage Rolls and Cabbage Rolls With Chestnuts.
Sheet Pan Maple-Mustard Chicken Thighs and Red Cabbage. For those who prefer cabbage to play more of a supporting role, consider a sheet-pan supper that nestles crispy-skinned chicken in a bed of cabbage slaw.
