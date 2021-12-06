The meat sauce for the lasagna is made in-house, a brilliant crimson gravy that splits that difference between sweet and tart. The Buffalo chicken pizza may not pack the heat you expect, but its acid is a force of nature, serving as a counterbalance to the mozzarella. The chicken pesto pizza features another homemade sauce, its flavors muted just enough to complement, not overwhelm, the grilled breast. The gyro sandwich is everything you expect of beef and lamb sliced from a Kronos cone, and I say that as a dedicated fan of the processed meat. The desserts are not made on-site, but sourced from Sweet Street and Sugar Rush by Alma. I have reached the point where I order a slice of red velvet cake, with cream cheese frosting, almost every time I stop at Dumm’s. It’s that good.