“We were just getting burned out,” says Georgia, 58, during a phone call. She and her husband had been hands-on at Dumm’s, day in and day out, for nearly 30 years.
So they suggested the Salvadoran family behind 2Fifty buy their business, too, and run it alongside their craft 'cue joint. It’d be a sort of a Texas two-step, except, well, one of the places wouldn’t have anything to do with Central Texas barbecue.
Operating a pizza-and-sub shop wasn’t exactly on the agenda for Debby Portillo and Fernando González, the husband-and-wife team who own 2Fifty along with Portillo’s father, Samuel, a former commercial pilot. González, who is a civil engineer by training, had used his analytical skills to learn how pitmasters in Texas combine seasonings, smoke and time to transform unruly slabs of brisket into sublime slices of melt-in-your-mouth beef. It can be a lifetime pursuit.
“When it comes to the kitchen, you really need to feel motivated to cook what you’re cooking. You really need to feel inspired to do that every single day,” says González. “And I feel extremely inspired and motivated to cook barbecue every single day. . . . But to be honest with you, I don’t feel motivated to do a gyro wrap sandwich right now, and I had to learn all the menu at Dumm’s, and Mike’s shadow was very long.”
What González means is that Mike and Georgia Sotiriou had built a loyal following over their many years. The kind of faithful customers who knew the menu by heart, who knew when any alterations were made to a dish, no matter how minute. You know, Dumm’s die-hards, people who find comfort in the familiar. It’s a minefield for anyone who takes over a neighborhood institution.
But González and Portillo saw the logic in buying Dumm’s: The pizza and sub shop is connected to the space next door via rooms in the back. The couple could purchase Dumm’s, work out a management deal with the Sotirious to operate the business under the existing permits and immediately start generating income. The arrangement would satisfy the requirements of their work visas while also helping fund 2Fifty’s build-out. It was a win-win-win-win. For Georgia and Mike, for González and Portillo, for immigration officials, for the future of barbecue in the D.C. area.
The only issue now was learning how to run the kind of all-purpose neighborhood diner that Greek families have been operating for generations. González and Portillo knew Salvadoran food (Portillo’s family has a long history of running restaurants in the home country). They knew Texas barbecue. They knew next to nothing about gyros, deck-oven pizzas and meatball subs. Their first order of business was to review every dish to see which they could jettison, which they could leave alone and which they could improve.
They ditched the clam chowder and the hot plate specials such as meat loaf and pork chops. But they also found ways to upgrade dishes “very carefully, very subtly,” Portillo says, so they wouldn’t run afoul of the regulars.
They started buying fresh dough and making their own sauce for the pizzas, which come extra crispy or lightly cooked, each accompanied by two packets of crushed red pepper and powdered Parmesan cheese. They’re not the kind of pies that try to compete with Martha Dear or Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana. They’re not chef fantasias that demand hard winter wheat milled in-house or a 48-hour fermentation. They’re good, practical pies, especially the one topped with pulled pork and caramelized pineapple, like a cross between barbecue and al pastor tacos, engineered as takeout pizza.
González and Portillo understand the value of cross-utilization. The trimmings from their briskets and spare ribs at 2Fifty? The latter get sliced, seasoned, marinated, grilled and sprinkled atop the shop’s carnitas nachos. They’ll blow away any bar nachos within a 50-mile radius.
The trimmings from González’s prime and wagyu briskets are ground and formed into patties, some available for as little as $4.75 per hamburger. You read that right: You can enjoy a burger, built with prime and Wagyu beef, for less than $5, its marbled luxury informing every bite. The owners don’t advertise the source of their beef on the menu, which may be one reason the burgers don’t sell well (another might be the patties can be too tightly packed, causing them to seize up on the griddle).
As you might imagine, González doesn’t lead the kitchen at Dumm’s. He’s too busy overseeing two custom-made 1,000-gallon smokers, located just outside the door at Dumm’s, where González creates the best barbecue in the area. Lucia Saavedra and Reyna Perea are the cooks in charge of Dumm’s. They’re holdovers from the previous ownership, and they execute the menu with the dedication of line cooks at restaurants with far higher price points. I’m a serious fan of the wing dings, so perfectly fried and rendered of fat, served with your choice of dipping sauces.
The meat sauce for the lasagna is made in-house, a brilliant crimson gravy that splits that difference between sweet and tart. The Buffalo chicken pizza may not pack the heat you expect, but its acid is a force of nature, serving as a counterbalance to the mozzarella. The chicken pesto pizza features another homemade sauce, its flavors muted just enough to complement, not overwhelm, the grilled breast. The gyro sandwich is everything you expect of beef and lamb sliced from a Kronos cone, and I say that as a dedicated fan of the processed meat. The desserts are not made on-site, but sourced from Sweet Street and Sugar Rush by Alma. I have reached the point where I order a slice of red velvet cake, with cream cheese frosting, almost every time I stop at Dumm’s. It’s that good.
Despite their best efforts, however, González and Portillo have struggled to appease the regulars who frequented the original iteration of Dumm’s. Far too many have stopped coming. It’s gotten ugly at times. Customers have thrown sandwiches at the owners, as a form of complaint that crosses more lines than a union buster.
“People kept telling us, again and again, ‘Why did Georgia and Mike sell this to you? You guys are not White. You’re Latinos,’" Portillo tells me one afternoon. “'What you are going to do with the steak and cheese? Are you going to sell pupusas now?'"
The owners are, in fact, considering pupusas to their forthcoming breakfast menu. I, for one, can’t wait. Debby Portillo and Fernando González are the kind of people who truly make America great: They’re immigrants who honor the past, yours and mine and everyone’s, and find ways to push it forward with style.
Dumm’s Pizza and Subs
4704 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park, Md., 301-277-2208, dummspizza.com.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Closed Sunday.
Nearest Metro: Prince George’s Plaza, with a 1.3-mile trip to the restaurant.
Prices: $1.99 to $39.42 for all items on the menu.