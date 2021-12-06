Pizza Salad With Marinated White Beans, pictured above. Step 1: Marinate canned white beans. Step 2: Make the salad and add the beans. Then eat up!
Charred Cauliflower and Halloumi Pitas With Harissa. In just 30 minutes, these flavorful and simple pitas are ready for dinner.
Frankie’s Feijoada. This vegan version of feijoada comes together in one pot, and you can make a large batch to reheat throughout the week.
Creamy Tomato Pumpkin Soup. Sometimes all you want is a simple soup. Use canned or freshly made pumpkin puree.
Chipotle Jackfruit and Black Bean Tacos. These simple and flavorful tacos rely on pantry-, freezer- and shelf-stable ingredients.
Pulled King Trumpet Mushrooms. These barbecue-y mushrooms are smoky, crispy and easy. Use them to make sandwiches, put in tacos or even in a rice bowl.
Trinidad-Style Aloo and Channa. This one-pot dish is warming and tasty. Serve up with rice.
