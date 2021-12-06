Other dairy. For stability and flavor, you can cut the cream with another type of dairy product. My top pick would be rich and not-really-tart mascarpone, such as in this recipe that includes a honeyed mascarpone cream. For more pronounced tartness, you can incorporate sour cream, as in these sundaes from Dorie Greenspan, or Greek yogurt, as Ellie Krieger does in these parfaits. The amount you use will vary depending on how much whipped cream you’re making, as well as the flavor and texture you’re trying to achieve. Using more of these dairy products will lead to more stable but less airy whipped cream. Feel free to experiment by starting with a tablespoon or two and seeing what kind of results that gets you.