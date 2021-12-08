Scroll on for recipes and if you don’t see what you’re looking for, check out our Holiday Cookie Generator — all you have to do is press “gluten-free” and you’ll get even more options for the cookie swaps and boxes.
Amaretti Dipped in Ruby Ganache, pictured above. These gorgeous amaretti cookies are made with almond flour and egg whites, which give them a chewy texture and nutty flavor.
Food for the Gods. Use your favorite gluten-free flour blend to make these thick bars studded with nuts and dates.
Forgotten Chocolate Cookies. Egg whites, powdered sugar, cocoa powder and cornstarch combine with pecans or walnuts (your choice) to make these absolutely delicious and chewy cookies.
Boiled Peanut Butter Cookies. These no-bake cookies rely on oats. Just boil the mixture, drop onto a parchment-papered sheet tray and let cool.
Endlessly Adaptable Cookie Bars. When you have multiple dietary restrictions, that doesn’t mean you have to restrict flavor — not with these super-adaptable cookie bars. They’re vegan, chewy and you can absolutely use a gluten-free flour blend. Be sure to read the full article for suggestions on how to tweak to your or your friends’ tastes.
Squash Cookies. Almond meal makes up the base of these tasty cookies that use squash for an interesting twist. Use pine nuts for crunch or coconut for some chewiness.
Spiced Almond Snowball Cookies. Use a gluten-free flour blend and a warming blend of spices for these lightly sweet cookies. They’re salt-free (but certainly not flavor-free) so they’re ideal for anyone who needs to watch their sodium intake.
