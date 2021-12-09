Though adobo is a Spanish word, the technique for making Philippine adobo predates the centuries-long Spanish colonization of and rule over the 7,000-island archipelago. In the Philippines, adobo is both a preparation — the process of marinating and infusing ingredients with vinegar and other flavorings — and the resulting dish. Some versions take more than a day to make; others, like the basic recipe I adapted below, can be on the table in an hour. There are probably thousands of variations — adobo can be made around any protein or vegetable; it can be wet or dry, sweet or spicy, silky or thick as soft wool — but they are united by the sour, briny punch of vinegar.