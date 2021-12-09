Tawny port is named for the brown raisiny color the wine takes on as it is exposed to oxygen while aging. A port labeled simply “tawny” is usually quite affordable and pleasant. Aged tawny is more complex, with flavors that feature toasted nuts and dried fruit with the 10-year-olds, up to even finer dried citrus with the expensive 30- or 40-year-olds. These are not wines to age — the winery has already done that for you. So drink them over several weeks after you open the bottle, if you can restrain yourself from finishing them quicker. Ports are fortified with brandy to halt fermentation, leaving natural sugar in the wine and bringing alcohol to about 20 percent.