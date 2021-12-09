As I write this, I’m not celebrating the end of a banquet. I’m sitting at my desk polishing off the last piece of my birthday cake with a Passito di Pantelleria called Ben Ryé, from Donnafugata, a leading winery in Sicily. It’s made from raisined grapes grown on the island of Pantelleria, a tiny rock in the middle of the Mediterranean southwest of Sicily. The variety is zibibbo, a Sicilian name for muscat of Alexandria. The wine has a beautiful deep-orange hue and expressive aromas of dried orange peel, wild sage and cardamom. There’s also an intriguing hint of sourness. The texture is voluptuous and mouth-filling, and the flavors persist for several minutes.
The cake? Well, it’s chocolate, flavored with Guinness stout and Bailey’s Irish cream, so it is not the most obvious pairing. But daggonit, the citrusy flavors of the wine match beautifully with the chocolate. Still, each is a little better on its own.
This holiday season, as we celebrate once again in person with friends and family, consider prolonging the evening with a dessert wine. Save some to savor on its own after you’ve shoved yourselves away from the table. The flavors will help sustain the evening’s conversation. You have a lot to catch up on, after all.
Sweet wines are made wherever wine grapes are grown, in a variety of styles and flavors. That includes local wineries around you, wherever you are. Ask your favorite wine retailer to suggest something they might have tucked away on a lower shelf somewhere. You may be offered a late-harvest riesling, sauternes, a moscato, a tawny port or a Canadian ice wine. Just be ready for something new, and to smile.
Here are a few of the more common styles of dessert wines, with my favorite labels.
Port, from the Douro Valley in Portugal, comes in two basic styles. Ruby is deep-colored and fruity. This includes pricey vintage ports and less expensive late-bottled vintage ports. Voluptuous texture and lush fruit make rubies good partners for chocolate desserts. Older vintage ports should be celebrated on their own.
Tawny port is named for the brown raisiny color the wine takes on as it is exposed to oxygen while aging. A port labeled simply “tawny” is usually quite affordable and pleasant. Aged tawny is more complex, with flavors that feature toasted nuts and dried fruit with the 10-year-olds, up to even finer dried citrus with the expensive 30- or 40-year-olds. These are not wines to age — the winery has already done that for you. So drink them over several weeks after you open the bottle, if you can restrain yourself from finishing them quicker. Ports are fortified with brandy to halt fermentation, leaving natural sugar in the wine and bringing alcohol to about 20 percent.
Port brands to look for, both ruby and tawny, include Taylor Fladgate, Fonseca, Graham’s, Warre’s, Quinta do Noval and Sandeman.
Madeira is another fortified wine, from the Portuguese island of that name. History comes into play here, as madeira was a favorite of colonial America and the Founding Fathers. Malmsey is the sweetest. Madeira is also indestructible, so leftovers never go bad. Proving that requires a restraint I’ve never been able to muster. Favorite brands: Broadbent, Blandy’s.
Sherry is Spain’s fortified wine, with the Pedro Ximenez, or PX, variety producing intense, nutty, raisiny dessert wines from grapes dried in the sun to concentrate their flavors and sugars. Pair with nut tarts, brownies, cookies. Favorite brands: Lustau, Alvear, Viña Palaciega.
Botrytis is a paradox. During the growing season, it’s simply rot, to be avoided. But at harvest, at the right time on the right grapes, the right type of botrytis shrivels the grapes to concentrate the juice. This is the “Noble Rot” that produces sauternes from semillon and sauvignon blanc in Bordeaux or trockenbeerenauslese nectar from riesling in Germany. Enjoy these expensive beauties on their own.
Late-harvest wines are made from grapes left on the vine to concentrate the sugars without the help of rot. Ice wine is made from frozen grapes — the ice (water) is discarded, thus concentrating the juice. A true ice wine is made from grapes harvested while frozen on the vine — if you’re south of Canada, forget about it. (Favorite Canadian ice wine producers include Inniskillin and Jackson-Triggs.) Climate change is making it difficult to harvest ice wine in Germany and Austria, where the technique was born. Many wineries in more temperate climes make ice wine from grapes frozen after harvest. This technique lacks the romance of shivering vineyard workers waiting for temperatures to drop, but it’s cheaper.
As you’re feasting this holiday season, try to save a little room for wine with or after dessert. Your world may seem a little sweeter.