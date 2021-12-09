First, I add a shallot to the pan to hitch a ride in the oven with the sprouts. Once roasted, the softened, caramelized shallot is whirred in a food processor or blender with olive oil, cider vinegar and a touch of honey to create a savory, tangy dressing. You wind up with twice as much dressing as you need for this recipe, but what’s leftover will keep in the refrigerator for several days and elevate just about any winter salad. It’s especially nice on chicories such as frisée.