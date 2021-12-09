To assemble the musubi, lay a strip of the nori on a clean surface. Wet your hands under running water, then take about 1/2 cup of the cooked rice and lightly compress it to form a ball. When the rice is stuck together, gently form it into a shape to match the Spam. Place the rice on the nori, perpendicular to the strip. It should slightly hang over the edges. Season the rice with furikake, if using, then top with a slice of the Spam. Dip a finger into the bowl of water and dab the end of the nori strip with it. Fold the ends of the nori up over the Spam, and overlap them so that the wet end seals the ends together. Repeat with the remaining ingredients and serve.