Musubi can be made a lot of ways, and Simeon’s is a simple and satisfying version where the canned meat is quickly seared in a savory-sweet glaze before being assembled in a sushi-like package.
The recipe comes from Simeon’s 2021 cookbook, “Cook Real Hawai’i,” which has me checking airfares to Maui. But until I’m ready to make the trip, I’ll be content making more of Simeon’s breezy recipes.
Recipe notes: To make your own furikake, toast and crumble 3 sheets of nori, then mix together 2/3 cup toasted sesame seeds, 2 tablespoons bonito flakes, 2 teaspoons sugar and 2 teaspoons fine sea salt. You should get about 3/4 cups of homemade furikake.
Storage notes: The musubi can be individually wrapped in plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 1 day.
Where to buy: Nori, mirin and furikake can be found at well-stocked supermarkets and Asian markets.
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups water, plus more for assembly
- 1 cup (7 1/4 ounces) uncooked sushi rice, rinsed until the water runs clear
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as canola or sunflower
- 1 (12-ounce) can 25-Percent Less Sodium Spam, cut horizontally into 6 equal slices
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup (scant 2 ounces) granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons mirin
- 2 sheets sushi nori
- 3 teaspoons furikake, store-bought or homemade, optional (see recipe notes)
Step 1
In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the water and rice and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low so the liquid is barely simmering, cover and cook until the rice has absorbed all the water, about 20 minutes. Uncover and fluff the rice with a fork to separate the grains, then let cool uncovered until warm enough to handle. You should get about 3 cups.
Step 2
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Working in batches if necessary, sear the Spam slices until they start to brown, for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
Step 3
When all the Spam is seared, add the soy sauce, sugar and mirin to the pan and stir to combine. Bring to a boil and continue to stir until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and return the Spam to the pan. Turn the slices to coat and continue to cook until a sticky glaze forms, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat.
Step 4
Gently toast the nori sheets by holding them with tongs over a hot burner over medium-high heat for about 20 seconds. Alternatively, toast them in a 350-degree oven for about 1 minute; they just need to get warm and crisp. Cut each sheet into 3 equal strips, about 2 1/2-inches wide.
Step 5
Fill a small bowl with water.
To assemble the musubi, lay a strip of the nori on a clean surface. Wet your hands under running water, then take about 1/2 cup of the cooked rice and lightly compress it to form a ball. When the rice is stuck together, gently form it into a shape to match the Spam. Place the rice on the nori, perpendicular to the strip. It should slightly hang over the edges. Season the rice with furikake, if using, then top with a slice of the Spam. Dip a finger into the bowl of water and dab the end of the nori strip with it. Fold the ends of the nori up over the Spam, and overlap them so that the wet end seals the ends together. Repeat with the remaining ingredients and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 piece of musubi, using half the glaze)
Calories: 320; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 43 mg; Sodium: 888 mg; Carbohydrates: 31 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 11 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Cook Real Hawai’i” by Sheldon Simeon with Garrett Snyder (Clarkson Potter, 2021).
Tested by Jim Webster; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.