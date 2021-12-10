The book is changing the way I approach weekday breakfasts. I’ve relied on my morning running routine more than ever during the pandemic, to get fresh air, move my body and feel restored before sitting down for long days of working from home. But rather than simply settling for a piece of toast or a mug of tea, I’m now trying to treat myself to a better breakfast by preparing the book’s apple butter oatmeal bake or one of two dozen Superhero Muffin variations — riffs on Flanagan and Kopecky’s most popular recipe from their debut book, “Run Fast. Eat Slow” — the night before or on the weekend.