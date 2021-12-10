Jullapat’s journalism education is apparent in the well-researched introductions to the chapters devoted to each grain, in which she discusses their various forms and includes tips on buying, storing and using. Some of the sweet and savory recipes, such as Vegan Pozole Verde and Freekeh With Shiitake Mushrooms, Leeks and Snap Peas, pull inspiration from her bakery and what she and her husband make at home. Plenty of others are recipes you may be familiar with that Jullapat has updated to include flavor-packed grains. Examples include elegant Corn Linzer Cookies, barley pumpkin bread and rye bagels. Experimental types will appreciate the variations offered in recipes, especially a chocolate chip cookie that can be made with various flours.